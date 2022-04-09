Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $322.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $274.00 to $322.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

PXD stock opened at $254.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 63.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 22,577 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 174.9% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 24,948 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $696,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

