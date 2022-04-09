Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MetLife in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MetLife’s FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Shares of MET opened at $70.61 on Thursday. MetLife has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 123.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in MetLife by 4.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 160,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in MetLife by 2.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth $14,140,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth $1,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

