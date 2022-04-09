Piper Sandler Trims Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Target Price to $72.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VOYA. StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Voya Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.09.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,430,000 after acquiring an additional 187,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,529,000 after buying an additional 149,434 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Voya Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Voya Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Voya Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 199,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,284,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

