PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $79.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.17.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.36. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,757 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,098,000 after purchasing an additional 238,956 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in PJT Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners (Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.