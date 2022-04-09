Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 3,527.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,544 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter worth about $1,587,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of -0.14.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

