PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $337,614.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00046412 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.95 or 0.07582348 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,555.51 or 1.00116632 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 30,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

