Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.13

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.13 and traded as low as C$23.52. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$23.52, with a volume of 32,047 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$51.50 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$633.11 million and a PE ratio of 32.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

About Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

