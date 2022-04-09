Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Poshmark alerts:

In other Poshmark news, Director Hans Tung sold 103,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $1,382,461.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 300,266 shares of company stock worth $4,062,366 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,886,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the fourth quarter worth $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 4th quarter valued at $56,311,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119,859 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $26,608,000 after acquiring an additional 231,537 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 776,880 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 141,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $12.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. Poshmark has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative net margin of 30.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Poshmark (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.