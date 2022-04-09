PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $87.85 on Friday. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $95.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSMT shares. UBS Group raised shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $708,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $558,105.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,904 shares of company stock worth $5,516,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 17,086 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PriceSmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in PriceSmart by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PriceSmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart (Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.