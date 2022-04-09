Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $73.62 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,491,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,805,000 after acquiring an additional 174,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,225,000 after acquiring an additional 57,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after acquiring an additional 895,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

