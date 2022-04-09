Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $119.23

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $119.23 and last traded at $118.70, with a volume of 98294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

