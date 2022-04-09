Project Pai Trading 6.8% Lower This Week (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $4.71 million and $1.30 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00081894 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000198 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,799,463,860 coins and its circulating supply is 1,596,373,059 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

