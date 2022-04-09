Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PTRA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proterra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.80.

Get Proterra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Proterra has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $68.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proterra will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Proterra during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Proterra during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Proterra during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Proterra during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Proterra by 341.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

About Proterra (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.