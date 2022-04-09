Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFS opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

