ProximaX Price Down 4% Over Last Week (XPX)

ProximaX (XPX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ProximaX has a total market cap of $11.64 million and $191,249.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ProximaX has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

