Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,935

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,964 ($25.76) to GBX 1,935 ($25.38) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRU. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.70) price objective on Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.64) price objective on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.33) price objective on Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.85) price objective on Prudential in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.10) price objective on Prudential in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,700 ($22.30).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,102.50 ($14.46) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 976 ($12.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.96). The stock has a market cap of £30.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,131.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,286.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Prudential’s payout ratio is -0.27%.

In related news, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.78), for a total transaction of £155,773.94 ($204,293.69). Also, insider Amy Yip bought 7,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.96) per share, for a total transaction of £72,035.08 ($94,472.24).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

