PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

PTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $103.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26. PTC has a 12 month low of $100.60 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.88 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,426,000 after buying an additional 238,059 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in PTC by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,193,000 after buying an additional 542,019 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,183,000 after buying an additional 1,175,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PTC by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,378,000 after buying an additional 170,463 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PTC by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,329,000 after buying an additional 2,530,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

