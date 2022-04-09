Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.46 Million

Brokerages expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $9.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.83 million and the lowest is $9.24 million. Pulmonx reported sales of $9.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year sales of $58.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $58.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $92.16 million, with estimates ranging from $88.73 million to $94.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.94. 276,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,613. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,590 shares of company stock worth $706,197. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,551,000 after buying an additional 1,970,200 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $24,447,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after buying an additional 621,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after buying an additional 414,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $12,623,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

