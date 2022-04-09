PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) to report $3.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $16.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.37 billion to $16.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Barclays downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

