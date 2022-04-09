Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($135.16) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($147.25) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €110.03 ($120.91).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR PUM opened at €75.44 ($82.90) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €81.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €95.37. Puma has a 1 year low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($126.81).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.