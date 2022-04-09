Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Gap Down to $33.52

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.52, but opened at $32.53. Pure Storage shares last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 2,791 shares changing hands.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,556,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.