Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Gap Down to $33.52

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.52, but opened at $32.53. Pure Storage shares last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 2,791 shares changing hands.
PSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15.
In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,556,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
