Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Huron Consulting Group Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.85. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $59.09.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,126. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
About Huron Consulting Group (Get Rating)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
