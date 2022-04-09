Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Issued By Piper Sandler

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Prudential Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.77. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $116.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.08. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

