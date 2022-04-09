Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Raised by Wedbush

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of argenx in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($5.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($5.56). Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($5.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($5.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($5.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($21.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($17.93) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($11.34) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on argenx from €340.00 ($373.63) to €350.00 ($384.62) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $328.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.27. argenx has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $356.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in argenx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in argenx during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in argenx by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in argenx during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

