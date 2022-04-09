Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens upped their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $88.48 on Thursday. Centene has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $89.79. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.12 and its 200 day moving average is $77.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam increased its stake in Centene by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Centene by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Centene by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,464 shares of company stock worth $837,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.