Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Lifted by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

COLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

