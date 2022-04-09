Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The company had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

KIM opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,398,000 after buying an additional 1,131,265 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 575.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 386,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 376,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100,484 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.