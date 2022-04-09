Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Issued By Truist Financial

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $90.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $114.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.58.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 540.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

