Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for bluebird bio, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.47) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.51). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.82). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.01) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLUE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $4.72 on Friday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $337.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,058,000 after buying an additional 142,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,996,000 after buying an additional 2,904,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,215,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,136,000 after buying an additional 283,213 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,199,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after buying an additional 195,005 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,125 shares of company stock valued at $66,853 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

