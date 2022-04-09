Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.19.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.95.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.59. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.