Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Reduced by Analyst

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.85.

LNC stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $56.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,625,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Lincoln National by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 532,612 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Lincoln National by 4,209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,035,000 after acquiring an additional 412,534 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lincoln National by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after acquiring an additional 299,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 793,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,570,000 after acquiring an additional 290,775 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

