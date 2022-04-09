Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,215 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

