Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 40,451 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $4,520,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,472.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,375.63 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,491.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,652.24.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

