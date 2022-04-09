Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 61 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 371,624.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,607 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gartner by 13,031.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after buying an additional 1,622,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after buying an additional 699,707 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,832,000 after buying an additional 566,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $135,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on IT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.80.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $299.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.87. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.95 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

