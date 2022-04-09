Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 72.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stellantis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 138,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 7.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,952,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,995 shares during the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on STLA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of STLA opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

