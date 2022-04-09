Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $116,000 Position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in China Life Insurance by 94.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,250,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in China Life Insurance by 109.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 295,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 42.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 275,820 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the third quarter worth about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Life Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE LFC opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

