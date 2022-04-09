Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $142,000 Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

NYSE QSR opened at $59.15 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.30%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

