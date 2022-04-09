Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $151,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. TheStreet lowered Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $45.29 and a one year high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,226 shares of company stock worth $13,783,489. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

