Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,254,000 after acquiring an additional 534,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,040,759,000 after acquiring an additional 525,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 646,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 411,129 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

NYSE:EQR opened at $91.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average of $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.62%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

