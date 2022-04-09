Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 605,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after buying an additional 170,279 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in XPeng by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 39,141 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in XPeng by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in XPeng by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 888,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after buying an additional 124,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $27.19 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 6.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

