Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

NYSE:PPG opened at $132.53 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

