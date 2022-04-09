Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.52.

GPN opened at $134.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.