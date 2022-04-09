Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.18, for a total value of $154,936.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,834 shares of company stock valued at $7,828,262 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $280.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $281.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

