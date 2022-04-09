Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 25 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,973.77.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,543.99 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,519.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,644.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

