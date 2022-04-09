Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 284 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 59.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after buying an additional 6,290,796 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after buying an additional 965,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,680,000 after buying an additional 183,624 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,823,000 after buying an additional 310,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,677,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $72.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.65.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Edison International Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.