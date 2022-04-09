Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 348 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after buying an additional 1,904,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sempra by 3,070.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,691 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 16,546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,580,000 after acquiring an additional 350,295 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sempra by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,569,000 after purchasing an additional 338,057 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

SRE stock opened at $169.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.18. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $170.77.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

