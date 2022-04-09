Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 507 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.85.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $64.21 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $56.41 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

