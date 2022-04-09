Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.26

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NX. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $676.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $267.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $137,820.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.