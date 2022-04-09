QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,219 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of QuantumScape worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in QuantumScape by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $3,280,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $753,982.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951,214 shares of company stock worth $16,179,097 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 9.08. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $47.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

