Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Given a C$3.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.60 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of QTRH stock opened at C$2.47 on Friday. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of C$2.03 and a 12-month high of C$2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$281.29 million and a P/E ratio of -12.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is presently -25.64%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

